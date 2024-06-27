Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim to deploy Artificial Intelligence to reinforce manufacturing capacity for customers



27.06.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Expanding AI-based machine intelligence to over 100 plants to predict and prevent failure

Boosts operational resilience, avoiding production loss and increasing efficiency

Working with leading AI platform provider for best-in-class predictive technology Holcim is scaling up the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in manufacturing across more than 100 plants worldwide over the next four years, improving efficiency and reinforcing capacity for customers. With AI already deployed at 45 plants to predict and prevent failures before they occur, Holcim will deepen and broaden this application to boost operational resilience. This will entail Holcim further rolling out a state-of-the-art predictive maintenance solution from leading AI platform software provider C3 AI, as well as piloting generative AI to enhance its capabilities. Miljan Gutovic, CEO of Holcim: “AI is a transformative technology that will revolutionize our industry. Already widely embedded across Holcim, AI catalyzes operational efficiency and enhances customer service. We will ultimately scale up our use of AI to hundreds of sites worldwide.” As part of the rollout, Holcim’s maintenance teams are being equipped with best-in-class predictive technology for real-time asset management and optimization. Holcim’s AI initiatives in manufacturing span several other areas, from cement quality and process optimization to autonomous vehicles and computer vision. This application of AI is part of Holcim’s Plants of Tomorrow program to modernize a global network of over 140 integrated cement plants and grinding stations across more than 40 countries. By using digital and AI solutions, Holcim is creating connected, smart and energy-efficient sites that complement other decarbonization levers. The initiative also includes the use of unmanned drones for enhanced inspection and safety practices, and smart control systems for efficient energy consumption. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet, our 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers across all regions to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact and ECOPlanet to our circular technology platform ECOCycle®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are on the way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

