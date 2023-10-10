What’s the news: It’s a device-a-palooza. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that four new devices are coming to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile this month: motorola razr, moto g power 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. And whether you’re a die-hard motorola fan, team Samsung or love both … T-Mobile is THE spot to score these new devices, thanks to America’s leading 5G network, value-packed plans and offers to get them FREE ahead of the holiday season.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231010658523/en/

Holiday Shopping Done Early. Samsung and Motorola Devices Land at the Un-carrier for FREE (Photo: Business Wire)

Device deets & offers:

motorola razr . The motorola razr is a pocketable dream that unfolds into a full-size premium smartphone with a 6.9” pOLED internal display, 64MP main camera, 4200mAh battery with 30W TurboPower and wireless charging. The smartphone is available October 19 at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. New and existing T-Mobile customers can get the new motorola razr free when trading in a device on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next or when adding a line on any eligible plan (Go5G, Go5G Business, Magenta and more), with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax. Metro customers can get it for $359.99 when adding a line on Metro’s most popular plan with ID verification or $199.99 when switching.

moto g power 5G. The moto g power 5G features a 6.5” HD+ 120Hz display, 48MP main camera and 5000mAh battery. The smartphone is available October 12 at Metro by T-Mobile and is already available at T-Mobile. New and existing Metro customers can get it free when adding a new line on Metro’s most popular plan with ID verification.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE . The Samsung S23 FE has a 6.4" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, 50MP main camera with 3X optical zoom and 4500mAh battery. The smartphone is available October 26 at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. New and existing T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung S23 FE free ($600 off) when adding a line on eligible plans (Go5G, Magenta, Go5G Business, Business Unlimited Advanced and more) or when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next, with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax. Metro customers can get it for $99.99 when adding a new line on Metro's most popular plan with ID verification or $49.99 when switching.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE sports a 10.9" display with 90Hz refresh rate and a powerful, fast-charging and long-lasting 8000mAh battery. The tablet is available today at T-Mobile. New and existing T-Mobile customers — even businesses — can get it HALF off when adding a line, with 24 monthly bill credits.

Why it matters: Only T-Mobile customers, including business customers, get great value, the nation’s most awarded 5G network, plenty of affordable devices to choose from and plans packed with goodies … all in time for some early holiday shopping.

Major Value: With awesome perks like Apple TV+ on Us, Netflix on Us, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, T-Mobile Tuesdays and more that come with Go5G Next and Go5G Plus, T-Mobile customers get loads of extras on top of their wireless service … adding up to $270 in value EVERY month for two or more lines. T-Mobile business customers get premium benefits too, including business travel perks valued at over $400 and access to business solutions like Microsoft 365 on Us and Secure Wi-Fi. And it’s all JUST for being an Un-carrier customer.

Upgrade Freedom: While Carrier customers are locked into three-year device contracts to get the best deals, T-Mobile customers — including business — are upgrade-ready every one or two years on Go5G Next or Go5G Plus. And with these plans, they always get the same great device deals as new customers, guaranteed.

While Carrier customers are locked into three-year device contracts to get the best deals, T-Mobile customers — including business — are upgrade-ready every one or two years on Go5G Next or Go5G Plus. And with these plans, they get the same great device deals as new customers, guaranteed. Leading 5G Network: T-Mobile customers connect to America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network, giving them a top-tier experience on the latest devices.

For details on Motorola devices at T-Mobile, visit: t-mobile.com/offers/motorola-phone-deals. For more details on Samsung devices at T-Mobile, visit t-mobile.com/offers/samsung-phone-deals. For T-Mobile for Business deals, check out: t-mobile.com/business/offers/business-deals-hub. For Metro deals, head here: metrobyt-mobile.com/deals.

Limited-time offer; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Phone offers: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $599.99 – Samsung Galaxy S23 5G 128GB). Qualifying credit, service, and, for trade-in offer, trade-in (e.g., Save $800: Samsung Galaxy S9; Save $400: Samsung Galaxy S6) required. Up to $600 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 discounted devices/account. Tablet offer: If you cancel wireless account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $549.99 – Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G). Qualifying credit & new mobile internet line (5GB or higher) required. Up to $550 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Metro offer: $25 device connection charge may apply. $65 plan required. All offers: May not be combinable with some other offers or discounts.

