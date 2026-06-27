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28.06.2026 00:30:00
How Many Starlink Satellites Can SpaceX Launch This Year?
Space Exploration Technologies's (NASDAQ: SPCX) Starlink internet service is perhaps its most successful venture to date. This business unit accounted for the majority of SpaceX's revenues and profits last year. The FCC has already approved the company to launch 12,000 low Earth orbit satellites. SpaceX has filed to launch 42,000 more. Future approvals will be needed, considering that more than 9,000 Starlink satellites are already in orbit. Just how fast will SpaceX launch additional satellites? One major upcoming catalyst will determine the pace of launches.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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