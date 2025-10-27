Huntington Bancshares Aktie

Huntington Bancshares für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 867622 / ISIN: US4461501045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
27.10.2025 13:19:27

Huntington Bancshares To Acquire Cadence Bank In A Stock Deal, Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), Monday announced a deal to acquire Cadence Bank, offering the former an opportunity to expand its foothold in high-growth markets and create a powerful platform for further organic growth and investment.

As per the terms of the deal, Huntington will issue 2.475 shares of common stock for each outstanding share of Cadence common stock in a 100 percent stock transaction.

The transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, is estimated to be 10 percent accretive to Huntington's earnings per share.

Upon closing of the transaction, James D. "Dan" Rollins III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bank, will join as non-executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated as well as a director of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and The Huntington National Bank.

In the pre-market hours, HBAN is trading at $15.23, down 5.23 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Huntington Bancshares Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Huntington Bancshares Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Huntington Bancshares Inc. 13,25 0,65% Huntington Bancshares Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Zinsentscheid: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei mit Rekordhoch -- Feiertag in Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist zur Wochenmitte ein leichtes Plus zu sehen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt nicht recht vom Fleck kommt. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch teilweise große Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen