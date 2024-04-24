|
24.04.2024 22:17:01
IBM To Buy HashiCorp For $6.4 Bln
(RTTNews) - IBM (IBM) has agreed to buy HashiCorp Inc. (HCP), a multi-cloud infrastructure automation company for an enterprise value of $6.4 billion.
HashiCorp's suite of products provides enterprises with extensive Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management capabilities to enable organizations to automate their hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
"Enterprise clients are wrestling with an unprecedented expansion in infrastructure and applications across public and private clouds, as well as on-prem environments. The global excitement surrounding generative AI has exacerbated these challenges and CIOs and developers are up against dramatic complexity in their tech strategies," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer.
Under the terms of the agreement, IBM will acquire HashiCorp for $35 per share in cash, or $6.4 billion enterprise value, net of cash. HashiCorp will be acquired with available cash on hand.
The boards of directors of IBM and HashiCorp have both approved the transaction. The acquisition is subject to approval by HashiCorp shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)mehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|IBM-Aktie fällt: IBM-Umsatz fällt schwächer aus als erwartet (dpa-AFX)
|
25.04.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Nachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 sackt mittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones fällt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 gibt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)