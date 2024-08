If You Bought 1 Share of Nvidia Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now

One can't compile a list of history's most successful stocks without including Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Since the company's initial public offering (IPO) in 1999, the stock has risen nearly 300,000%! The majority of that gain occurred over the last 10 years as the advent of cloud computing increased the importance of Nvidia 's GPUs.However, what truly supercharged the stock was the company's dominance in AI chips. The demand for such chips has made Nvidia the leading chip company, leading to a 10-for-1 stock split earlier this year. When combining that with previous splits, even Nvidia's smallest shareholders would own a significant position today.Investors who bought one share of Nvidia stock at the IPO would have 480 shares today. The company's stock has split 2-for-1 three times between 2000 and 2006 and 3-for-2 in 2007. No other splits occurred until the pandemic, when demand for Nvidia's GPUs took shares higher, prompting a 4-for-1 split. The AI chip revolution led shares to a massive surge between late 2022 and today, leading to the aforementioned 10-for-1 split.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool