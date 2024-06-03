|
03.06.2024 04:32:16
Immutep Collaborates With Merck To Evaluate Efti In Combination Therapy For Metastatic NSCLC
(RTTNews) - Immutep Limited (IMMP,IMM.AX) said that it has reached a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) to evaluate eftilagimod alfa (efti) in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC in a pivotal Phase III trial.
The collaboration follows two previous collaborations for the TACTI-002 Phase II and TACTI-003 Phase IIb trials, which collectively treated over 350 patients.
As per the terms of the agreement, Immutep will conduct the registrational TACTI-004 study and Merck will supply Keytruda. The agreement enables Immutep and Merck to seek marketing authorization of the combination and to market their respective compounds with a relevant label indication.
The companies retain the commercial rights to their respective compounds and are free to conduct other clinical studies, either individually or in combination, in any therapeutic area.
