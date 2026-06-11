Implenia AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover

Implenia strengthens its engineering and planning capabilities through the acquisition of Zigmo Engineering



11.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Implenia acquires structural engineering specialist in Germany | Ideal addition to service portfolio of Division Service Solutions | Engineering and planning services set to be expanded further Glattpark (Opfikon), 11 June 2026 – On 29 May 2026, Implenia signed a purchase agreement to acquire Zigmo Engineering (signing). Zigmo Engineering is a structural engineering and building design specialist based in Frankenthal, with a workforce of more than 70 highly qualified employees across five locations in Germany. The transfer of Zigmo Engineering to the Implenia Group is expected to be completed on 13 July 2026 (closing).



Zigmo Engineering’s services are the perfect addition to the existing service portfolio of the Service Solutions division, reinforcing its efforts to position itself as the leading engineering and design service provider in Germany and Switzerland. Zigmo Engineering’s focus on BIM-supported structural engineering, building design, model-based processes and expertise pertaining to the Water Resources Act (WHG) and the Water Safety Ordinance (AwSV) reduces the need for rework while paving the way for well-founded decisions and a high degree of reliability in execution. Zigmo Engineering and Implenia have successfully collaborated as partners on various projects previously.



Jens Vollmar, CEO of Implenia, on the acquisition of Zigmo Engineering: “With this acquisition, we are continuing to expand our business in high-margin areas along the value chain. In line with our strategy, our aim is to continue to grow in the field of engineering and building design in the German market. Implenia offers an ideal environment for Zigmo to develop successfully and benefit from shared synergies.”



Frank Hüther, former owner of Zigmo Engineering, added: “Implenia is the best new owner to ensure a viable succession plan. Digitalisation and involvement in the early stages of projects are key priorities for the two parties, and both the business and our employees will have excellent opportunities for development within the Group.” Contact for Media:

Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com Dates for Investors:

19 August 2026: Interim results 2026, Analysts and Media Conference

3 March 2027: Annual results 2026, Analysts and Media Conference As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 160 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consultancy, development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, demanding projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

End of Media Release

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