Implenia Aktie
WKN DE: A0JEGJ / ISIN: CH0023868554
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11.06.2026 07:00:13
Implenia strengthens its engineering and planning capabilities through the acquisition of Zigmo Engineering
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Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
Implenia acquires structural engineering specialist in Germany | Ideal addition to service portfolio of Division Service Solutions | Engineering and planning services set to be expanded further
Glattpark (Opfikon), 11 June 2026 – On 29 May 2026, Implenia signed a purchase agreement to acquire Zigmo Engineering (signing). Zigmo Engineering is a structural engineering and building design specialist based in Frankenthal, with a workforce of more than 70 highly qualified employees across five locations in Germany. The transfer of Zigmo Engineering to the Implenia Group is expected to be completed on 13 July 2026 (closing).
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As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 160 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled consultancy, development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, demanding projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2343746
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2343746 11.06.2026 CET/CEST
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