INFICON Aktie
WKN DE: A4176W / ISIN: CH1431598916
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22.04.2026 17:40:14
INFICON Main headline
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INFICON Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Corporate Contact
Announcement of INFICON Holding AG
Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, April 22, 2026.
The Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN), approved all the proposals made by the Board of Directors. 69.77% of the voting rights were represented at the AGM. The shareholders approved the Management Report, the Annual Financial Statements of INFICON Holding AG, and the Consolidated Financial Statements of INFICON Group for the Fiscal Year 2025, as well the non-financial reporting according to Swiss Code of Obligations (CO).
Distribution of CHF 2.00 per share
The General Meeting resolved to distribute CHF 2.00 per registered share for the year 2025 as ordinary dividend. Ex-date will be Friday, April 24, 2026, the record date Monday, April 27, 2026, and the payment date for the distribution to shareholders will be Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
Board of Directors, Compensation and HR Committee, Independent Proxy, Auditors
The AGM re-elected all Members of the Board of Directors (Dr. Beat E. Lüthi, Vanessa Frey, Beat Siegrist, Dr. Reto Suter, Lukas Winkler) for a one-year term of office and confirmed Dr. Beat E. Lüthi as Chairman for a one-year term of office. The law firm Baur Hürlimann AG, Zürich, was re-elected as independent proxy holder for a one-year term of office. KPMG AG, Zürich, was re-elected as auditors for a one-year term of office.
Compensation
The AGM approved in a consultative vote the Remuneration Report for 2025 and approved the proposed compensation for the next period for the Members of the Board of Directors as well as the compensation for the following year for the Group Management.
E-Mail Alerts
To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for e-mail Alerts in the Investors section of the INFICON website at https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/
About INFICON
INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing /Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum-based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.
This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INFICON Holding AG
|Hintergasse 15 B
|7310 Bad Ragaz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 81 300 49 80
|Fax:
|+41 81 300 49 88
|E-mail:
|matthias.troendle@inficon.com
|Internet:
|www.inficon.com
|ISIN:
|CH1431598916
|Valor:
|1102994
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2313342
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2313342 22.04.2026 CET/CEST
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