Information Services Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0MJ2D / ISIN: US45675Y1047
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02.11.2026 22:23:03
Information Services Group: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 2, 2026, Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) announced that artificial intelligence sales grew 56% year over year to nearly $34 million, crossing half of total firm revenue ahead of schedule. The advisory firm's core pivot protects client relationships as large enterprises seek help managing ballooning software and infrastructure costs. Long-term investors get a direct window into corporate technology spending without taking on software development risks. Three things management said stand out.
Management launched a strategic push two years ago to transform Information Services Group into an artificial intelligence advisory firm, aiming to reach half of overall revenue from these services by late 2027. Reaching that goal early shows corporate clients are accelerating contracts to redesign operating models and retrain staff.
When enterprises move from simple virtual assistants to automated software agents, token consumption and computing costs quickly expand. That budget expansion drives corporate executives to independent advisors who construct vendor contracts and track productivity gains.
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Nachrichten zu Information Services Group IncShs
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01.11.26
|Ausblick: Information Services Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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18.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Information Services Group öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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04.08.26
|Ausblick: Information Services Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Information Services Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Information Services Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Information Services Group IncShs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Information Services Group IncShs
|5,45
|0,93%
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