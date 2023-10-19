|
19.10.2023 14:30:00
inTEST Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 3
inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Friday, November 3, 2023.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast that same day to review its financial and operating results and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call
Friday, November 3, 2023
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8263
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.intest.com
A telephonic replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on the day of the call through Friday, November 10, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13741799. The webcast replay can be accessed via the investor relations section at www.intest.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.
About inTest Corporation
inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019729766/en/
