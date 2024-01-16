inTEST Appoints Michael Goodrich as President, Process Technologies Division

inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor ("semi”), announced today the appointment of Michael Goodrich to the position of President, Process Technologies Division. Mr. Goodrich is a global technology leader with proven experience leading international cross-function teams in technology and manufacturing organizations.

Nick Grant, President and CEO, commented, "Mike brings the skills and experience in operations, engineering sales and marketing, and importantly in coaching, mentoring and team building across an organization. We believe his skills will help to advance our efforts as an organization as we leverage customer relationships and geographic reach among our divisions. We look forward to Mike’s contributions to our growth.”

Most recently, Mr. Goodrich was Vice President of Operations with Vixar Inc, a subsidiary of asm OSRAM. Previous to that he was President of GBS, LLC providing strategic and process improvement advisory services to technology and manufacturing business. Mr. Goodrich spent over 20 years of his career at Rudoph Technologies where he progressively advanced to roles of greater responsibility. He began his career with August Technology which was later acquired by Rudolph where he was tasked with creating the customer support department. He ultimately rose to Vice President and General Manager and managed several cross functional strategic relationships while overseeing several major product launches and revenue growth of over 60%. He began his career as a technical support engineer at several technology companies. A graduate of DeVry Institute of Technology where Mr. Goodrich earned a B.S. in Electronics Engineering Technology, he also earn his M.B.A. at the University of St. Thomas.

Mr. Goodrich succeeds Scott Nolen who will be pursuing other opportunities.

About inTest Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit intest.com.

