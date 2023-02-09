|
09.02.2023 22:30:00
inTEST Corporation to Participate in the Alliance Global Partners Tech Conference
inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor ("semi”), today announced that Nick Grant, President & CEO, and Duncan Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for investor meetings at the Allied Global Partners Tech Conference on Thursday, February 16.
About inTest Corporation
inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005680/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu inTest Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.11.22
|Ausblick: inTest stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: inTest präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: inTest gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.22
|Ausblick: inTest stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: inTest gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
03.03.22
|Ausblick: inTest legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: inTest mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)