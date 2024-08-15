|
15.08.2024 22:30:00
inTEST Corporation to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Conference
inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor ("semi”), today announced that Nick Grant, President & CEO, and Duncan Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host investor meetings at the Midwest IDEAS Conference at The Gwen in Chicago on Thursday, August 29, 2024.
The inTest presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. A live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at intest.com/investor-relations. An archive of the presentation will be available at the same link following the conference.
About inTEST Corporation
inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240815141011/en/
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|inTest Corp.
|6,55
|9,17%
