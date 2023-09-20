|
20.09.2023 22:15:00
inTEST Corporation to Webcast Presentation at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference
inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor ("semi”), today announced that Nick Grant, President & CEO, and Duncan Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the annual LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference in Los Angeles, CA, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.
The inTest presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.intest.com/investor-relations.
About inTEST Corporation
inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230920885936/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu inTest Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.08.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier inTest-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes inTest-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert inTest-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in inTest abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.23
|Ausblick: inTest gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier inTest-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in inTest abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: inTest gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert inTest-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in inTest abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
13.07.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert inTest-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen inTest-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu inTest Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|inTest Corp.
|13,70
|-3,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFalkenhafte Geldpolitk belastet: Dow beendet Handel im Minus -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich mit schwacher Performance -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
An der Wall Street waren am Donnerstag Verluste zu beobachten. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel deutlich abwärts. Auch an der deutschen Börse hielten am Donnerstag die Verkäufer das Ruder in der Hand. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die Bären.