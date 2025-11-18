Intuit And OpenAI Partner To Bring Financial Tools Directly Into ChatGPT

(RTTNews) - Intuit (INTU) and OpenAI have signed a multi-year partnership that will bring Intuit's apps, TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, directly into ChatGPT, allowing users to take secure, personalized financial actions without leaving the chatbot.

The agreement, worth more than 100 million dollars, also expands Intuit's use of OpenAI's newest models to support tax help, cash-flow forecasting, payroll tasks, and other AI-driven financial services.

OpenAI said the collaboration blends its most advanced models with Intuit's long-standing data and financial expertise. Intuit noted that users will soon get tailored guidance inside ChatGPT, ranging from choosing credit products to estimating tax refunds or connecting with tax professionals. Business owners will also receive real-time insights to improve cash flow, automate customer outreach, and boost profitability.

Intuit said the deal marks a major step in its plan to speed up personalized financial tools at scale while using ChatGPT Enterprise internally to help employees work faster.

