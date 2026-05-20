Intuit Aktie
WKN: 886053 / ISIN: US4612021034
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20.05.2026 22:27:32
Intuit Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3
(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $3.06 billion, or $11.09 per share. This compares with $2.82 billion, or $10.02 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.53 billion or $12.80 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $8.55 billion from $7.75 billion last year.
Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $3.06 Bln. vs. $2.82 Bln. last year. -EPS: $11.09 vs. $10.02 last year. -Revenue: $8.55 Bln vs. $7.75 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.56 To $ 3.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: 11 % To 12 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 23.80 To $ 23.85 Full year revenue guidance: $ 21.341 B To $ 21.374 B
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