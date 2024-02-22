22.02.2024 22:06:16

Intuit Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $353 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $168 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $746 million or $2.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.3 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $3.39 billion from $3.04 billion last year.

Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $353 Mln. vs. $168 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.25 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.3 -Revenue (Q2): $3.39 Bln vs. $3.04 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.17 - $16.47 Full year revenue guidance: $15.89 - $16.105 Bln

