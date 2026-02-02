2 February 2026

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company")

Investor Day

Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, is hosting its annual Investor Day for institutional investors, analysts, and other key investors and stakeholders on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

As in previous years, the event will feature a number of keynote speakers from across the Molten portfolio and Molten investment team, providing greater insight and an opportunity to learn about current trends in technology across Europe. Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer, will also present an update on recent activity and priorities, key advancements in the sector, as well as celebrating a very special milestone: 20 years since Molten Ventures was founded and 10 years since IPO in June 2016.

The portfolio companies represented on the day will include Core Portfolio companies ICEYE and HiveMQ, along with Emerging Portfolio companies causaLens, Clue, General Index, IMU Biosciences, Manna, ModoEnergy, SatVu, and Settlemint.

No new material disclosures will be made during the event.

Company materials from the event will be made available shortly after the event on the Company’s website: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

To enquire about attending the event, please email ir@molten.vc.

Enquiries:

Molten Ventures plc Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 ir@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington William Hall +44 (0)20 7260 1000 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Sodali Public Relations Elly Williamson Sam Austrums +44 (0)7970 246 725/ +44 (0)771 324 6126 molten@sodali.com



About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc