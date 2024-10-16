|
16.10.2024 10:16:38
Invitation: Straumann Group 2024 third-quarter results webcast
|
Straumann Holding AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CET
Straumann Group will publish its 2024 third-quarter results on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CET through the usual channels.
The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Group’s top management will review the performance and answer participants’ questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be held in English.
The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast. A recording will be available afterwards under the same link.
If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A session, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link. We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.
With kind regards
Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Straumann Holding AG
|Peter Merian-Weg 12
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41619651239
|Fax:
|+41 61 965 11 06
|E-mail:
|jana.erdmann@straumann.com
|Internet:
|www.straumann-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH1175448666
|Valor:
|914326
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2009733
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2009733 16.10.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Straumann Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:16
|Einladung: Straumann Group Webcast – Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2024 (EQS Group)
|
10:16
|Invitation: Straumann Group 2024 third-quarter results webcast (EQS Group)
|
15.10.24
|SLI aktuell: SLI gibt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|Zurückhaltung in Zürich: So bewegt sich der SLI am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|Aufschläge in Zürich: SLI letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|Zuversicht in Zürich: Das macht der SLI aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|Verluste in Zürich: So entwickelt sich der SLI am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|SPI-Papier Straumann-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Straumann von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)