16.10.2024 10:16:38

Invitation: Straumann Group 2024 third-quarter results webcast

Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
16.10.2024 / 10:16 CET/CEST

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024 

Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CET  

 

Straumann Group will publish its 2024 third-quarter results on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CET through the usual channels. 

The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Group’s top management will review the performance and answer participants’ questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be held in English. 

The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast. A recording will be available afterwards under the same link. 

If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A session, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link. We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.  

 

With kind regards 

Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations 


Company: Straumann Holding AG
Peter Merian-Weg 12
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41619651239
Fax: +41 61 965 11 06
E-mail: jana.erdmann@straumann.com
Internet: www.straumann-group.com
ISIN: CH1175448666
Valor: 914326
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
2009733  16.10.2024 CET/CEST

