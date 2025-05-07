LEM Aktie

LEM für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0F657 / ISIN: CH0022427626

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
07.05.2025 09:30:53

Invitation to Annual Results conference 2024/25

LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
Invitation to Annual Results conference 2024/25

07.05.2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to invite you to a conference for investors, analysts, and media to present the results for the financial year 2024/25, followed by a Q&A session. The conference, which will be available simultaneously via conference call and audio webcast, will take place on:

Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 10.30 am CET

Widder Hotel, Widder Saal, 8001 Zurich (please use the entrance at Augustinergasse 16)

 

Program

10.15 – 10.30

Registration

10.30 – 11.15

Presentation in English

  • Andreas Hürlimann, Chairman
  • Frank Rehfeld, Chief Executive Officer
  • Thomas Mellano, interim Chief Finance Officer

11.15 – 12.00

Questions & Answers 

12.00

Standing lunch

 

Registration
We kindly ask you to confirm your attendance by sending an e-mail to Anne Prisco, LEM Holding SA at aeo@lem.com by Wednesday, 21 May 2025. Please indicate if you intend to stay for the standing lunch.

Conference Call
To participate in the conference call, please register via this link. You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in data. As a participant in the conference call, you can follow the presentation here (please mute the browser sound).

Audio Webcast
To access the live audio webcast, please use this link. Questions can be asked via the chat function. A recording of the webcast will be available after the call from LEM’s website or using the same link.

Full year results documentation
LEM will publish its full year results 2024/25 on 27 May 2025, at 7.00 am CET. The ad hoc announcement, Annual Report and presentation slides will be available on LEM’s website (www.lem.com/en/investors).

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Dynamics Group:
Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28, tba@dynamicsgroup.ch
Christian Wolf, +41 79 457 72 05, cwo@dynamicsgroup.ch

Yours sincerely,

 

Frank Rehfeld

Chief Executive Officer

 

Thomas Mellano
interim Chief Finance Officer

If you do not wish to receive further media releases from LEM, you can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the following link: One-click-delete

If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: LEM HOLDING SA
Route du Nant-d'Avril 152
1217 Meyrin
Switzerland
E-mail: investor@lem.com
Internet: www.lem.com
ISIN: CH0022427626
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2132142

 
End of News EQS News Service

2132142  07.05.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LEM S.A.mehr Nachrichten