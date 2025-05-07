LEM Aktie
WKN: A0F657 / ISIN: CH0022427626
|
07.05.2025 09:30:53
Invitation to Annual Results conference 2024/25
|
LEM HOLDING SA
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to invite you to a conference for investors, analysts, and media to present the results for the financial year 2024/25, followed by a Q&A session. The conference, which will be available simultaneously via conference call and audio webcast, will take place on:
Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 10.30 am CET
Widder Hotel, Widder Saal, 8001 Zurich (please use the entrance at Augustinergasse 16)
Program
Registration
Conference Call
Audio Webcast
Full year results documentation
If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Dynamics Group:
Yours sincerely,
Frank Rehfeld
Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Mellano
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEM HOLDING SA
|Route du Nant-d'Avril 152
|1217 Meyrin
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investor@lem.com
|Internet:
|www.lem.com
|ISIN:
|CH0022427626
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2132142
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2132142 07.05.2025 CET/CEST
