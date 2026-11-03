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Rigetti Computing Aktie

Rigetti Computing ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034

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03.11.2026 10:50:00

IonQ vs. Rigetti Computing: Which Is the Better Quantum Computing Stock to Own for the Next 5 Years

Investors are always on the lookout for the next big thing in technology, and this time around, it may be quantum computing. It offers us an enormous step up from classical computing, allowing us to solve many of today's impossible problems. While classical systems use bits to store information in the form of a zero or a one, quantum computers use qubits, storing information as a zero, a one, or both. With the ability to scale up exponentially, these qubits can tackle problems better and faster than current methods.

While quantum computing hasn't yet reached the stage of being broadly useful, it may reach that goal in the coming years. Tech giants such as Alphabet and International Business Machines are involved in the quantum computing race, and so are smaller companies, ones that specialize in this technology.

And that leads me to the subject of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), two pure plays that are making great progress in the space and already generate revenue thanks to their quantum computing platforms. Which is the better one to own for the next five years? Let's find out.

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