10.07.2024 21:55:49

IPhone 16 Models Might Offer Faster Charging Speeds

(RTTNews) - Apple's (AAPL) upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will reportedly provide faster charging speeds, allowing the battery to get a sizeable amount of power in a short period of time.

According to ITHome, the iPhone 16 Pro will support 20W charging with MagSafe and 40W wired fast charging, which would "balance and improve the problem of increasing charging time caused by the increase in battery capacity."

Earlier, MacRumors had reported that the iPhone 16 lineup will adopt stacked battery technology, offering 40W wired charging and 20W charging with the help of MagSafe.

Another rumor stated that models in the iPhone 16 lineup, except iPhone 16 Plus, will feature larger batteries than their predecessors.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also reported that iPhone 16 batteries will have greater energy density, as per 9To5Mac.

Currently, iPhone 15 models support wired fast charging speeds of 27W with a compatible power adapter, charging upto 50 percent of the iPhone battery in around 30 minutes, whereas wireless charging speed is upto 15W.

