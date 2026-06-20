Sea Aktie
WKN DE: A2H5LX / ISIN: US81141R1005
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20.06.2026 11:05:00
IPO Candidate Saronic Performs First-Ever Drone Rescue at Sea
As this article is being written, the future's still uncertain -- but probably, the U.S. and Iran signed a peace deal on Friday, ending an on-again, off-again conflict that has dragged on for nearly four months.This Iran war included several "firsts," including the first mass use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by the United States against a foreign adversary, the first concerted effort to sink the entire Iranian navy, and the first time the U.S. has imposed a comprehensive naval blockade over the commerce of a foreign nation this century. And just before the conflict ended, we saw one more first: the first-ever use of an uncrewed naval drone to rescue downed pilots at sea. The defense company that facilitated that final mission is one you've read about here before. Its name is Saronic -- and I think there's an excellent chance it will eventually have an IPO.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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