Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
08.02.2026 11:05:00
Is Apple Falling Behind in Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Here's What CEO Tim Cook Just Said.
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is finally gaining momentum after a mediocre 2025. With rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) coming from many companies, the market was uneasy about Apple being out of the game, with a bland assortment of AI tools.However, the consumer tech giant is off to a great start in fiscal 2026. It reported monster iPhone sales in the fiscal 2026 first quarter (ended Dec. 27, 2025), and the stock is up 8% since it reported earnings a week ago. And for whoever lost confidence in Apple's AI developments, CEO Tim Cook would like to say otherwise.Image source: Apple.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
