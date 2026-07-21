D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
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21.07.2026 12:02:00
Is D-Wave Quantum a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
What a time for tech investors. Quantum computing looks like a remarkable follow-up to artificial intelligence (AI). Researchers at McKinsey estimate that quantum computing could create up to $2.7 trillion in economic value for companies worldwide by 2040. Quantum computers could unlock new possibilities across applications, ranging from drug discovery to cybersecurity and AI.D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) is a promising quantum computing company. Its quantum annealing systems are already commercially available, and the acquisition of Quantum Circuits earlier this year gives it a pathway to gate-model systems. As a result, the company can pursue a broad range of commercial opportunities.But is D-Wave Quantum stock actually a millionaire-maker? Investors may want to temper their expectations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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