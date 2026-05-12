eBay Aktie
WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030
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12.05.2026 22:06:00
Is eBay About to Become a Meme Stock?
GameStop's (NYSE: GME) meme stock glory days have long since passed. However, CEO Ryan Cohen has a new bold plan to turn the video game retailer into one of the top e-commerce companies.With the company's bid to acquire online marketplace eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), Cohen could be setting himself up for a large payday, and not necessarily from growth in GameStop's share price.However, even if GameStop's offer, which Wall Street has already dismissed as "questionable," never leads to a completed deal -- eBay stock could continue to benefit from the offer. Why? It may well put the company "into play," given the potential upside that the bidder sees from reducing eBay's operating costs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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