Nike Aktie

Nike für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031

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09.06.2026 19:00:00

Is It Worth Buying Nike Stock for Its Dividend?

Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock has really been suffering. The active-wear giant, which is the largest company of its kind by far, has seen its stock plummet 75% from its all-time high. Worse, it's still in the midst of figuring out how to turn around, so a stock rebound may still be far out on the horizon.In general, it's a good idea to wait for progress before buying a turnaround stock. But Nike has something else going for it: an excellent dividend. Is that enough of a reason to buy it right now?Nike x Melitta Baumeister Vomero Premium Pile. Image source: Nike.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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