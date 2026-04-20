Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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20.04.2026 22:30:00
Is Meta Platforms Stock a Bargain Buy?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock hasn't been doing well this year. It's up around 2% and has been underperforming the S&P 500, which has risen approximately 4% thus far. It's been an underwhelming stock to own for several months now.It trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 29, which is a bit modest compared to other stocks in the "Magnificent Seven." Given the wealth of assets it possesses and the opportunities it's tapping into with respect to artificial intelligence (AI), could the stock be a potential bargain buy right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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20.04.26
|Kommission: Social-Media-Verbote allein wirken nicht (dpa-AFX)
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17.04.26
|S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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16.04.26
|Auch Zypern plant Altersgrenze für soziale Netzwerke (dpa-AFX)
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15.04.26
|EU will Meta zur Änderung von Whatsapp-KI-Richtlinien anweisen (Dow Jones)
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15.04.26
|EU droht Meta wegen WhatsApp-KI mit Zwangsmaßnahmen (dpa-AFX)
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15.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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14.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)