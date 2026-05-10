Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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10.05.2026 18:30:00
Is Meta Stock a Buy?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is probably the most unloved big tech stock out there. It has delivered quarter after quarter of impressive results, and has the fastest revenue growth rate of any of the hypersalers by far, yet trades at a cheap valuation and is down over 20% from highs set last October. The real question is, is Meta's stock a value right now, or is there a good reason for it to trade at a discount? Let's take a look and see if now is the perfect buying opportunity, or if you should steer clear.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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