Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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01.06.2026 14:21:00
Is Palantir Still a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
After languishing in the first few years following its 2020 initial public offering, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock got a shot in the arm from the arrival and proliferation of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in late 2022. Over the last three years, the company has seen its share price jump by 1,040% -- enough to turn an initial investment of $10,000 into an impressive $114,000 position.That said, Palantir's stock price has been oscillating sideways and generally downward in 2026, and optimism seems to be fading. Let's dig deeper to find out what might be causing this change in market sentiment and consider if the company still has millionaire-maker potential over the long term.Since its founding in 2003, Palantir has evolved into a leader in big data analytics -- the process of sifting through vast volumes of data to uncover actionable insights. The company's software is useful in the private sector, where it helps enterprise clients detect fraud and optimize their supply chains. It also serves military, intelligence, and law enforcement clients with tasks like intelligence analysis and targeting.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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