Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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20.05.2026 13:09:00

Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the most popular artificial intelligence (AI) stock picks over the past few years. However, its stock has faltered as of late. The stock has failed to meaningfully participate in the AI rally that kicked off in April, and is down around 35% from its all-time highs. Furthermore, the company reported a blowout first quarter, yet the stock hasn't budged.This may look like a genius buying opportunity for Palantir stock if you missed out on the initial rise. But is it a solid buy now or a trap?Image source: Palantir.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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