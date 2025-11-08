Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
08.11.2025 18:10:00

Is Palantir Stock Still a Buy? Wall Street Is Telegraphing a Clear Answer

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has arguably been the hottest stock in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.Shares traded at just $6 a few years ago but changed hands above $200 at the beginning of November. That is enough to be a life-changing investment return for those who held onto the stock through the volatility.The stock's remarkable ascent reflects an underlying business that has continually raised the bar with one impressive earnings report after another. However, shares are selling off following the company's third-quarter earnings report.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten