Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
21.12.2025 12:00:00
Is Palantir the Top Artificial Intelligence Stock for 2026?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been an exceptional stock pick over the past three years. In 2023, the stock rose 167%, in 2024 it was up 341%, and so far in 2025, it's up around 147%. Finding a stock that can double in one year isn't an easy task, but finding a stock that repeats that feat for three years in a row is practically unheard of.Can Palantir repeat this feat in 2026? Or is it due for a moderate year? Let's take a look and see if the company is a top stock pick again in 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
