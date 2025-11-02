Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
02.11.2025 20:05:00

Is Palantir Wall Street's Next Stock Split?

After a string of high-profile stock splits last year from companies like Nvidia, Broadcom, and Chipotle, the market has been relatively quiet this year. That might change. Speculation is building that artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) may soon announce a forward split.The mechanics of a split are straightforward: A company issues new shares to each shareholder while reducing the price of each share proportionately so that, in the end, no one's portfolio value has changed. In the case of a 10-for-1 forward split, you end up with ten times the shares you started with, but each is worth a tenth of the price.In theory, stock splits shouldn't really matter for an investor; in practice, they do. Splits often spark rallies. This could be purely associative -- companies that initiate forward splits usually already have quite a bit of momentum behind them -- but it's possible that the lower price point actually brings new investors into the fold, and the split itself drives growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten