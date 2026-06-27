eBay Aktie
WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030
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27.06.2026 19:30:00
Is PayPal Stock Cheap, or a Value Trap?
If you've been short PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares, then congratulations are in order. The fintech stock is trading down 27% in 2026 (as of June 24). And it trades at a troubling 86% below its record high in July 2021.This is a sound business from a financial perspective. But the market clearly isn't adopting an upbeat tone. Shares can be bought right now at a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. At the same time, the S&P 500 index trades at a multiple of 25.2.Do PayPal shares present a cheap opportunity that investors should take advantage of? Or is this stock a value trap?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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