SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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01.09.2026 18:23:00
Is SK Hynix a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) has got off to an indifferent start on the U.S. stock market since its listing on the Nasdaq in July, with the memory giant dropping 3% since its Nasdaq debut.However, SK Hynix is one of the most important companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure ecosystem. It controls a significant share of the memory market, an industry where demand has been significantly exceeding supply due to the build-out of AI data centers.The outstanding memory demand and the resulting supply shortage have sent stocks of SK Hynix's peers, Micron Technology and Sandisk, soaring over the past year or so. I won't be surprised to see SK Hynix following suit, making this semiconductor stock an ideal fit for investors looking to build a million-dollar portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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