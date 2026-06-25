Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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25.06.2026 13:30:00
Is SpaceX a Better Buy Than Amazon?
It took Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) about 27 years as a publicly traded company to reach a market cap of $2 trillion. Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) got to that milestone in about a week. In fact, SpaceX briefly overtook Amazon as the fifth-largest corporation on the market, although as of this writing, the e-commerce specialist is back ahead. Clearly, many investors have incredibly high hopes for SpaceX, but is the aerospace manufacturer a better buy than Amazon? Let's find out. Image source: The Motley Fool.SpaceX may be a newbie on equity markets, but the company is well-known within its industry and has helped revolutionize space travel by pioneering reusable rockets. SpaceX dominates this field. In 2025, it had more successful orbital launches (by a mile) than any of its competitors. That said, SpaceX's most profitable business isn't space travel. That title goes to Starlink, which provides high-speed broadband through a network of Low Earth Orbit satellites.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|24.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|329,45
|-0,51%
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