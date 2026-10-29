Jack Henry & Associates Aktie

Jack Henry & Associates für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888286 / ISIN: US4262811015

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29.10.2026 22:23:24

Jack Henry Reports Q1 Deconversion Revenue

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) on Thursday, reported $17.9 million in deconversion revenue for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2026. Based on the first-quarter results, the financial technology company expects deconversion revenue of $30 million for fiscal 2027.

Deconversion revenue is primarily generated when a Jack Henry client is acquired by another financial institution, resulting in the termination of its contract with the company. Jack Henry said the timing and recognition of such revenue are largely driven by factors outside its control and do not reflect the ongoing performance of its core business.

As a result, the company excludes deconversion revenue from adjusted revenue reported in its quarterly and annual earnings releases.

JKHY closed Thursday's trading at $159.62 up $1.51 or 0.96 percent on the Nasdaq.

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Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JHA) 144,25 1,05% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JHA)

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