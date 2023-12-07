|
07.12.2023 14:05:51
JetBlue Airways Boosts Q4, FY23 Outlook
(RTTNews) - While announcing operational and financial update of its expected fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results on Thursday, JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said it achieved a 99.9 percent completion factor for the month of November and 100 percent completion factor for the Thanksgiving peak period.
JetBlue said demand for travel remains healthy. Since late October, close-in bookings have outperformed expectations for both holiday peak and non-holiday travel periods.
For the fourth quarter, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.35 to $0.35 per share on a revenue decline of 7.0 to 4.0 percent. Previously, it expected a loss in the range of $0.55 to $0.35 per share on a revenue decline of 10.5 to 6.5 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.39 per share on a revenue decline of 7.2 percent to $2.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.50 to $0.40 per share on revenue growth of 4.0 to 5.0 percent. Previously, it expected a loss in the range of $0.65 to $0.45 per share on revenue growth of 3.0 to 5.0 percent.
The Street is looking for a loss of $0.65 per share on revenue growth of 4.0 percent to $9.53 billion for the year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JetBlue Airways Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu JetBlue Airways Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|JetBlue Airways Corp.
|5,01
|1,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX knackt Rekordhoch -- Wall Street schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen vor dem Wochenende an. Die Wall Street tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Börsenwoche fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.