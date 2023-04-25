JetBlue Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) today reported its results for the first quarter of 2023.

"Thanks to our team's collective hard work, our first quarter financial results came in better than expectations, and we are forecasting strong sequential pre-tax margin improvement into the second quarter. We remain well on track in executing our comprehensive plan to enhance our long-term profitability and restore our historical earnings power,” said Robin Hayes, JetBlue’s Chief Executive Officer.

"For the second quarter, we expect strong revenue growth to continue as demand remains robust and as we see continued momentum from our commercial initiatives. We are forecasting a solidly profitable quarter, and we remain confident in our full-year earnings outlook."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $(192) million or $(0.58) per share. Excluding one-time items, adjusted net loss for the first quarter of $(111) million(1) or $(0.34) per share.

First quarter of 2023 capacity increased by 9.0% year-over-year.

Generated highest first quarter revenue in history. Operating revenue of $2.3 billion for the first quarter of 2023, up 34.1% year-over-year.

Operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) for the first quarter of 2023 increased 12.1% year-over-year.

Operating expense per available seat mile, excluding fuel and related taxes, other non-airline operating expenses, and special items (CASM ex-Fuel)(1) for the first quarter of 2023 increased 1.2%(1) year-over-year.

Average fuel price in the first quarter of 2023 of $3.50 per gallon, including hedges.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

$1.7 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and long-term marketable securities at quarter-end (excluding our $600 million undrawn revolving credit facility).

Adjusted debt to capital ratio of 53%(1) as of March 31, 2023.

Paid approximately $109 million in debt and finance lease obligations during the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Key Highlights

Reported adjusted EPS for the first quarter of 2023 which exceeded guidance, with strong operational and financial execution. First quarter revenue was approximately 4% points better than the midpoint of initial outlook, and CASM ex-Fuel was 1.8% points better than the midpoint of initial outlook.

Announced the planned launch of new service later this summer from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, JetBlue's third transatlantic market debut.

Announced our plan to further expand in Florida, following our planned combination with Spirit, to reach more than 250 daily flights at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and 200 daily flights at Orlando International Airport, supporting significant job creation in Florida.

Opened Paisly hotel and car rental booking tool to any travelers independent of a JetBlue itinerary.

Announced a leading Shell Aviation agreement for the delivery of 10 million gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) – at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) over the next two years beginning in the first half of 2023, with an option to purchase more.

Acted as the only airline to help execute the first-ever collective purchase of SAF certificates alongside Bank of America, Boom Supersonic, Boston Consulting Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Meta and clean energy nonprofit, RMI.

Rated by leading shareholder advisory firm ISS in its Tier 1 category for high performance against industry peers with respect to our management of "Carbon and Climate,” as a result of our recent Science Based Target to reduce GHG emissions (by 50% per revenue ton kilometer by 2035, as compared to 2019).

Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's greatest workplaces for women and for diversity, earning 4.5 and 5 stars, respectively.

Brought our signature Fly Like a Girl Campaign to Fort Lauderdale for the first time to support Women’s History Month, which brought ~100 young children together to learn about career opportunities in aviation.

Outlook

"Demand trends remain robust into the second quarter, with strong demand for leisure and visiting-friends-and-relatives (VFR) travel particularly during peak periods. We're also pleased with the continued improvement in revenue and financial performance at our largest focus city, New York,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

"Our TrueBlue Loyalty program continues to show encouraging trends with strong growth in co-brand card spend. In addition, the Northeast Alliance (NEA), which is already a significant revenue generator, is driving meaningful margin improvement as our service matures.”

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Outlook Estimated 2Q 2023 Estimated FY 2023 Available Seat Miles (ASMs) Year-Over-Year 4.5% – 7.5% 5.5% – 8.5% Revenue Year-Over-Year 4.5% – 8.5% High Single Digits to Low Double Digits CASM Ex-Fuel(2) (Non-GAAP) Year-Over-Year 1.5% – 3.5%(3) 1.5% – 4.5%(3) Estimated Fuel Price per Gallon(4) $2.75– $2.90(5) $2.95 – $3.15 Interest Expense $40 – $50 million $200 – $210 million Adjusted Earnings per Share $0.35 – $0.45 $0.70 – $1.00

"We continue to deliver on our financial commitments and focus on the areas we can control. Thanks to the outstanding efforts of our crewmembers, we have met or exceeded our quarterly cost guidance for the fifth consecutive quarter. Coming out of the first quarter, I’m excited about the trajectory of the business as margins grow to near pre-pandemic levels later in the year,” said Ursula Hurley, JetBlue’s Chief Financial Officer.

Earnings Call Details

JetBlue will conduct a conference call to discuss its quarterly earnings today, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available via the internet at http://investor.jetblue.com. The webcast replay and presentation materials will be archived on the company’s website.

For further details, see the First Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation available via the internet at http://investor.jetblue.com.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 cities throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

Notes (1) Non-GAAP financial measure; Note A provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release and explains the reasons management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors regarding JetBlue's financial condition and results of operations. (2) With respect to JetBlue’s CASM ex-fuel guidance, JetBlue is unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to GAAP because the excluded items have not yet occurred and cannot be reasonably predicted. The reconciling information that is unavailable would include a forward-looking range of financial performance measures beyond our control, such as fuel costs, which are subject to many economic and political factors. Accordingly, a reconciliation to CASM is not available without unreasonable effort. (3) Includes the impact from the new Pilot Union agreement of approximately 3% points for the second quarter and full year 2023. (4) Includes fuel taxes and hedges. (5) JetBlue utilizes the forward Brent crude curve and the forward Brent crude to jet crack spread to calculate the unhedged portion of its prompt quarter. As of April 14, 2023, the forward Brent crude per barrel price was $86 and the crack spread averaged $16 per barrel for the second quarter of 2023.

Forward Looking Statements

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Percent Change 2023 2022 OPERATING REVENUES Passenger $ 2,182 $ 1,603 36.1 Other 146 133 9.4 Total operating revenues 2,328 1,736 34.1 OPERATING EXPENSES Aircraft fuel and related taxes 765 571 34.1 Salaries, wages and benefits 741 688 7.7 Landing fees and other rents 160 132 21.1 Depreciation and amortization 151 143 5.6 Aircraft rent 32 26 24.4 Sales and marketing 76 57 32.8 Maintenance, materials and repairs 176 152 15.2 Other operating expenses 357 334 6.9 Special items 112 — NM Total operating expenses 2,570 2,103 22.2 OPERATING LOSS (242) (367) (34.1) Operating margin (10.4) % (21.1) % 10.7 pts OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (46) (37) 23.3 Interest income 17 4 NM Gain on investments, net 3 2 47.4 Other income 2 — NM Total other expense (24) (31) 20.5 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (266) (398) (33.1) Pre-tax margin (11.4) % (22.9) % 11.5 pts Income tax benefit (74) (143) (47.8) NET LOSS $ (192) $ (255) (24.8) LOSS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ (0.58) $ (0.79) Diluted $ (0.58) $ (0.79) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 327.6 320.5 Diluted 327.6 320.5

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION COMPARATIVE OPERATING STATISTICS (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Percent Change 2023 2022 Revenue passengers (thousands) 10,192 8,177 24.6 Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) 13,375 10,927 22.4 Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) 16,769 15,383 9.0 Load factor 79.8 % 71.0 % 8.8 Aircraft utilization (hours per day) 11.1 9.9 12.1 Average fare $ 214.07 $ 195.99 9.2 Yield per passenger mile (cents) 16.31 14.67 11.2 Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 13.01 10.42 24.9 Revenue per ASM (cents) 13.88 11.29 23.0 Operating expense per ASM (cents) 15.32 13.67 12.1 Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel (cents)(1) 9.99 9.87 1.2 Departures 87,481 78,393 11.6 Average stage length (miles) 1,199 1,231 (2.6) Average number of operating aircraft during period 278.2 282.0 (1.3) Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes $ 3.50 $ 2.90 20.8 Fuel gallons consumed (millions) 219 197 11.1 Average number of full-time equivalent crewmembers 20,167 19,304 4.5 (1) Refer to Note A at the end of our Earnings Release for more information on this non-GAAP financial measure. Operating

expense per available seat mile, excluding fuel (CASM Ex-Fuel) excludes fuel and related taxes, other non-airline operating expenses, and special items.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION SELECTED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in millions) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,333 $ 1,042 Total investment securities 357 522 Total assets 13,227 13,045 Total debt 3,579 3,647 Stockholders' equity 3,373 3,563

Note A - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

JetBlue uses non-GAAP financial measures in this Earnings Release. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures that are derived from the consolidated financial statements, but that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison of our results to others in the airline industry, and our prior year results. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The information below provides an explanation of each non-GAAP financial measure and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this Earnings Release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Operating expense per available seat mile, excluding fuel and related taxes, other non-airline operating expenses, and special items (CASM Ex-Fuel)

Operating expenses per available seat mile, or CASM, is a common metric used in the airline industry. We exclude aircraft fuel and related taxes, operating expenses related to other non-airline businesses, such as JetBlue Technology Ventures and JetBlue Travel Products, and special items from operating expenses to determine CASM ex-fuel, which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

Special items for the first quarter of 2023 include costs related to the following: Our acquisition of Spirit Airlines and union contract costs.

There were no special items in the first quarter of 2022.

We believe that CASM ex-fuel is useful for investors because it provides investors the ability to measure financial performance excluding items beyond our control, such as fuel costs, which are subject to many economic and political factors, or not related to the generation of an available seat mile, such as operating expense related to certain non-airline businesses. We believe this non-GAAP measure is more indicative of our ability to manage airline costs and is more comparable to measures reported by other major airlines.

With respect to JetBlue's CASM ex-fuel guidance, JetBlue is unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to GAAP because the excluded items have not yet occurred and cannot be reasonably predicted. The reconciling information that is unavailable would include a forward-looking range of financial performance measures beyond our control, such as fuel costs, which are subject to many economic and political factors. Accordingly, a reconciliation to CASM is not available without unreasonable effort.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSE PER ASM, EXCLUDING FUEL ($ in millions, per ASM data in cents) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Percent Change $ per ASM $ per ASM $ per ASM Total operating expenses $ 2,570 $ 15.32 $ 2,103 $ 13.67 22.2 % 12.1 % Less: Aircraft fuel and related taxes 765 4.56 571 3.71 34.1 % 23.0 % Other non-airline expenses 18 0.09 14 0.09 20.9 % 10.9 % Special items 112 0.68 — — NM NM Operating expenses, excluding fuel $ 1,675 $ 9.99 $ 1,518 $ 9.87 10.4 % 1.2 %

Operating expense, loss before taxes, net loss and loss per share, excluding special items and net gain on investments

Our GAAP results in the applicable periods were impacted by charges that are deemed special items.

Special items for the first quarter of 2023 include costs related to the following: Our acquisition of Spirit Airlines and union contract costs.

There were no special items in the first quarter of 2022.

Mark-to-market and certain gains on our investments were also excluded from our first quarter 2023 GAAP results.

We believe the impact of these items distort our overall trends and that our metrics are more comparable with the presentation of our results excluding the impact of these items. The table below provides a reconciliation of our GAAP reported amounts to the non-GAAP amounts excluding the impact of these items.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSE, LOSS BEFORE TAXES, NET LOSS AND LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS AND NET GAIN ON INVESTMENTS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Total operating revenues $ 2,328 $ 1,736 Total operating expenses $ 2,570 $ 2,103 Less: Special items 112 — Total operating expenses excluding special items $ 2,458 $ 2,103 Operating loss $ (242) $ (367) Add back: Special items 112 — Operating loss excluding special items $ (130) $ (367) Operating margin excluding special items (5.6) % (21.1) % Loss before income taxes $ (266) $ (398) Add back: Special items 112 — Less: Net gain on investments 3 2 Loss income before income taxes excluding special items and net gain on investments $ (157) $ (400) Pre-tax margin excluding special items and net gain on investments (6.8) % (23.0) % Net loss $ (192) $ (255) Add back: Special items 112 — Less: Income tax benefit related to special items 29 — Less: Net gain on investments 3 2 Less: Income tax expense related to net gain on investments (1) (1) Net loss excluding special items and net gain on investments $ (111) $ (256) Loss per common share: Basic $ (0.58) $ (0.79) Add back: Special items, net of tax 0.25 — Less: Net gain on investments, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Basic excluding special items and net gain on investments $ (0.34) $ (0.80) Diluted $ (0.58) $ (0.79) Add back: Special items, net of tax 0.25 — Less: Net gain on investments, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Diluted excluding special items and net gain on investments $ (0.34) $ (0.80)

Adjusted debt to capitalization ratio

Adjusted debt to capitalization ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe is helpful to investors in assessing the company's overall debt profile. Adjusted debt includes aircraft operating lease liabilities, in addition to total debt and finance leases, to present estimated financial obligations. Adjusted capitalization represents total equity plus adjusted debt.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE ADJUSTED DEBT TO CAPITALIZATION RATIO (in millions) (unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Long term debt and finance leases $ 3,316 $ 3,093 Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases 263 554 Operating lease liabilities - aircraft 188 206 Adjusted debt $ 3,767 $ 3,853 Long term debt and finance leases $ 3,316 $ 3,093 Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases 263 554 Operating lease liabilities - aircraft 188 206 Stockholders' equity 3,373 3,563 Adjusted capitalization $ 7,140 $ 7,416 Adjusted debt to capitalization ratio 53 % 52 %

