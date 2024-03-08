|
08.03.2024 15:00:00
JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
JetBlue Airways Corporation (Nasdaq: JBLU) will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 12th at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available on JetBlue's investor relations website at the following web address:
http://investor.jetblue.com
For those unable to listen to the live webcast, it will also be archived on JetBlue's investor relations website under 'Archived Events & Presentations' following the conference call.
About JetBlue
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®?, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 cities throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.
