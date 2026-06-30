Dätwyler Aktie
WKN DE: A0MVC2 / ISIN: CH0030486770
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30.06.2026 02:00:00
Junior Accounts Payable Specialist (Riga, LV, LV-1050)
Datwyler IT Services is the IT wing of the Datwyler Group. We work alongside the Datwyler group companies and Business units to ensure Datwyler has an IT strategy that allows us to transform our Information infrastructure to keep abreast with the digital needs of our group companies. With about 150 specialists at 11 locations, we are dedicated to Datwyler’s success in its digitalisation roadmap. With an aim to get top-notch in our delivery, we believe in continuous improvement and becoming a trusted partner to our group companies. Our internal consultants ensure customer-orientation and committed assistance in their everyday work life. Datwyler IT Services is the IT wing of the Datwyler Group. We work alongside the Datwyler group companies and Business units to ensure Datwyler has an IT strategy that allows us to transform our Information infrastructure to keep abreast with the digital needs of our group companies. With about 150 specialists at 11 locations, we are dedicated to Datwyler’s success in its digitalisation roadmap. With an aim to get top-notch in our delivery, we believe in continuous improvement and becoming a trusted partner to our group companies. Our internal consultants ensure customer-orientation and committed assistance in their everyday work life. Junior Accounts Payable SpecialistIn your role You will be responsible for performing accounting and administrative support task related to the efficient maintenance and processing of accounts payable transactions. In your daily work you will interact with Finance Team, Purchasing team and Master Data Team across all Datwyler Group.Your ResponsibilitiesProcess and post accounts payable invoices using the 3‑way match principle, ensuring correct coding and approvalsReview and resolve invoice, purchase order, and contract discrepancies; manage vendor inquiries and statement reconciliationsMaintain accurate accounts payable records and general ledger entries; perform monthly and periodic reconciliationsPrioritize invoice processing in line with payment terms, deadlines, and cash discount opportunitiesEnsure complete, accurate, and compliant documentation in accordance with company policies and accounting standardsCollaborate with Finance and Purchasing teams across the Datwyler Group and support process improvements and ad‑hoc projectsOur RequirementsYou have Bachelor degree (or still studying) in Finance, Economics, BA0–1.5 years of experience within an Accounts Payable or finance function Fluent in English, additional language are an advantageYou want to develop within Finance fieldStrong attention to detail, accuracy, and ability to organize and prioritize tasksYou are quick learner and motivated to progressTeam‑oriented mindset with good communication skills, openness to change, and willingness to learnExperience working with SAP ERP or similar financial systems is an advantageYou have a good sense of humorWhy Datwyler?We support your developmentDiverse working environmentWe love our employeesInternational challenging environmentMobile data subscriptionPremium Health & Accident InsuranceFlexible Work environment – Hybrid work (2 days per week)Additional paid holidays for students, parents and for seniorityPartly covered lunchSnacks, fruits at officeFree parking We Offer a Diverse and Global Working EnvironmentAs a globally operating company, Datwyler offers a broad spectrum of job profiles and career opportunities. We offer ambitious individuals who approach their task with dedication and enthusiasm the right environment to excel and grow. This gives every employee the opportunity to influence the way we work. At Datwyler, we enable our employees to bring their talent to a global context and grow it steadily over time. Our employees are therefore at the very heart of Datwyler – we interact with respect, trust and loyalty. Mutual consideration and appreciation are key.www.datwyler.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
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