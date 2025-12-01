Kardex Holding AG: Kardex deepens strategic partnership with Rocket Solution, expanding its Standardized Systems portfolio

Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Zurich, 01 December 2025

Kardex deepens strategic partnership with Rocket Solution, expanding its Standardized Systems portfolio

01 December 2025 – Kardex has acquired a controlling majority stake in Rocket Solution GmbH to strengthen its strategic partnership. As a result, Rocket Solution will be fully consolidated and reported as Kardex’ third Business Unit - alongside Kardex Mlog and Kardex AS Solutions - within the Standardized Systems segment. Kardex initially began investing in the start-up in 2020.

Rocket Solution specializes in state-of-the-art automated storage and retrieval systems for small parts. Its bin shuttle system stands out for its exceptional storage density, scalable flexibility, robust design, and seamless integration.

Kardex CEO Jens Hardenacke comments:

“Following the successful execution of six pilot projects with renowned customers such as BMW, Groninger, Lisca, and Porsche - and after several rounds of optimization - Rocket Solution is now ready to become a full-fledged member of the Kardex family. With Rocket Solution’s technology, Kardex is taking another significant step in expanding its Standardized Systems portfolio in the rapidly growing lightgoods market.”

Headquartered in Wächtersbach, Germany, Rocket Solution employs around 40 specialists under the leadership of CEO Daniela Kücken. The company will retain its brand identity and continue to serve independent system integrators outside of Kardex Group.

Kardex Corporate Profile

Kardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The Group offers premium automated products, standardized systems, and life cycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems including multi-shuttle technology, and automated high-bay warehouses. Additionally, Kardex acts as a global AutoStore™ partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The Group employs around 2’900 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989.

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. In this communication, such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial condition, results of operations and business and certain of our strategic plans and objectives. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors which are beyond Kardex’ ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors detailed in Kardex’ past and future filings and reports and in past and future filings, press releases, reports and other information posted on Kardex companies’ websites. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Kardex disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Privacy policy

You have registered with us for our ad hoc announcements and are therefore entered in Kardex Holding AG's list of recipients and regularly receive price-sensitive or current information about our company. The protection of your personal data is very important to us and we implement this throughout the entire life cycle of personal data in compliance with the applicable data protection regulations. You can find further information about data protection on our website under Privacy Statement.

