Life360 Aktie
WKN DE: A2PH39 / ISIN: AU0000045098
|
18.05.2026 07:49:13
Life360 Announces Multi-Year $225 Mln Share Buyback Program
(RTTNews) - Life360, Inc. (360.AX, LIFX, LIF) Monday said that its Board of Directors has authorized a multi-year share repurchase program worth $225 million. The program plans to enhance shareholder value by offsetting dilution from stock-based compensation instruments.
As per the terms of the program, the California-based Information Technology company said it may repurchase its common stock in the U.S. from time to time through open-market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, or other legally permissible methods, subject to market conditions and applicable regulations.
Commenting on the share repurchase program, Chief Executive Officer Lauren Antonoff said, "We remain focused on investing in the Life360 platform as we grow our global member base and deepen the value we deliver to families. This targeted share repurchase program reflects the Board's confidence in the durability of our model, our disciplined capital allocation, and our ability to generate consistent long-term cash flow."
On the ASX, 360.AX is currently trading down 0.81 percent on Monday at A$18.29.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Life360 Inc Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh
|
11.05.26
|Ausblick: Life360 legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Life360 stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.03.26
|Ausblick: Life360 stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Life360 veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Life360 Inc Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Life360 Inc Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh
|10,90
|-0,91%
|Life360 Inc Registered Shs
|32,24
|-2,54%