Life360 Aktie

Life360 für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PH39 / ISIN: AU0000045098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.05.2026 07:49:13

Life360 Announces Multi-Year $225 Mln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Life360, Inc. (360.AX, LIFX, LIF) Monday said that its Board of Directors has authorized a multi-year share repurchase program worth $225 million. The program plans to enhance shareholder value by offsetting dilution from stock-based compensation instruments.

As per the terms of the program, the California-based Information Technology company said it may repurchase its common stock in the U.S. from time to time through open-market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, or other legally permissible methods, subject to market conditions and applicable regulations.

Commenting on the share repurchase program, Chief Executive Officer Lauren Antonoff said, "We remain focused on investing in the Life360 platform as we grow our global member base and deepen the value we deliver to families. This targeted share repurchase program reflects the Board's confidence in the durability of our model, our disciplined capital allocation, and our ability to generate consistent long-term cash flow."

On the ASX, 360.AX is currently trading down 0.81 percent on Monday at A$18.29.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Life360 Inc Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Life360 Inc Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Life360 Inc Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh 10,90 -0,91% Life360 Inc Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh
Life360 Inc Registered Shs 32,24 -2,54% Life360 Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20
17.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
16.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.05.26 KW 20: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
15.05.26 KW 20: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt verbucht am Montag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich seitwärts. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenstart schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen