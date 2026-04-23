LSI Industries Aktie
WKN: 919518 / ISIN: US50216C1080
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23.04.2026 13:13:01
LSI Industries Inc. Q3 Income Drops
(RTTNews) - LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $2.09 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $3.88 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.
Excluding items, LSI Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.60 million or $0.28 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 13.6% to $150.53 million from $132.48 million last year.
LSI Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.09 Mln. vs. $3.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $150.53 Mln vs. $132.48 Mln last year.
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