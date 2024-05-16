|
16.05.2024 20:11:09
M4 IPad Pro Performs Well In Durability Test; Better That Previous Models
(RTTNews) - The initial bend tests for the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro have been completed, and the results indicate that Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) thinnest device yet is just as durable as its predecessor, the M2 iPad Pro.
Renowned tech reviewers JerryRigEverything and AppleTrack have rigorously evaluated the durability of the M4 iPad Pros and found them to be highly resistant to accidental bending. Both reviewers concluded that the new iPad Pro can withstand significant force and remains resistant to bending under typical usage conditions.
During the assessments, it was observed that the device held up well when subjected to horizontal bending, showcasing exceptional structural integrity. However, when vertical pressure was applied, the iPad Pro sustained a significant split originating from the USB-C port.
JerryRigEverything suggested that adding another perpendicular spine near the charging port could further enhance the device's durability. Despite this, the central spine of the M4 iPad Pro was deemed sufficient for horizontal bends, making it suitable for daily use in bags or luggage.
Sam Kohl from AppleTrack also affirmed that the device's thinness does not compromise its durability, attributing this strength to the spine along the logic board.
In a separate test conducted by MobileReviewsEh, over 70 pounds of weight were placed on the iPad Pro's display until structural failure, and the conclusion was that the new model is as tough, if not tougher than its predecessor despite being thinner.
Overall, testers praised the M4 iPad Pro for its durability and highlighted Apple's efforts in ensuring the device remains robust despite its slim profile.
