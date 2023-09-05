Manhattan Associates Transforms Retail Returns

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) has announced enhanced Returns Management capabilities to streamline and optimize the returns process, and deliver a frictionless experience for both consumers and retailers. The new returns features strengthen customer loyalty by creating a frictionless experience, promoting an increase in store traffic and cross-selling opportunities.

Manhattan’s 2023 Unified Commerce Benchmark revealed that 41% of shoppers find the returns process very time-consuming, and 96% would buy again from retailers that offer a smooth experience. With Manhattan’s new capabilities, consumers can choose their most convenient way to return – whether in-store or online, which also includes printerless options. Refunds or exchanges will be processed as soon as carriers scan the package ­­– 3-5 days faster than most retailers.

"For shoppers today, experience beats products. Returns are an inconvenience to consumers and a big cost for retailers, and our enhanced Returns Management capabilities help retailers provide a world-class experience to their customers even after the sale, strengthening loyalty and, in turn, profitability,” said Ellie Crawford, director of Product Management for Manhattan. "At Manhattan, we are committed to solving business challenges in the simplest and most efficient way possible.”

These new capabilities reduce shipping costs and improve the sustainability of a return by optimizing a product’s return path and inventory placement based on assortment and current stock levels.

The additions improve returns processes across the Manhattan Active® Omni solution suite, extending from the contact center all the way to the store applications. They are automatically available to all subscribers of Manhattan Active Omni as part of the quarterly upgrade cycle.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905439304/en/