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04.06.2026 13:17:27

McCarthy, Palantir Partner To Enhance AI, Data-driven Decision-making Across McCarthy's Operations

(RTTNews) - McCarthy Building Companies Inc., the privately held American national construction companies, Thursday announced that it is forming a multi-year, multi-million-dollar strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), an artificial intelligence and data platform to enhance AI and data-driven decision-making across McCarthy's operations.

McCarthy will leverage Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform to create AI operating systems that bring McCarthy's 160 years of construction expertise into the workflow of its teams from early design to field execution.

This joint effort is expected to support a range of cases across McCarthy's diverse portfolio, extending beyond any single workflow to help build a unified construction operating system, across field execution, estimating, contracts, bidding and buyout, QA/QC, logistics and equipment planning.

"McCarthy will use AIP to connect critical workflows through the same Ontology, so insights from one part of the business can compound value across the enterprise. McCarthy is also modeling its internal technology team around embedded engineers and building enterprise-grade software natively with its own internal applications team.", the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, PLTR shares were trading at $143.17, up 0.68% on the Nasdaq.

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