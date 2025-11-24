Medartis Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Medartis appoints Peter Hackel as new Chief Financial Officer



24-Nov-2025 / 06:59 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Dr Peter Hackel to become CFO of the Medartis Group and to join its Executive Management Board (EMB) on 1 January 2026

Dr Dirk Kirsten, who served as CFO since 2021, will be concluding his service after a thorough transition

Peter Hackel has an excellent track record in financial leadership at growth-oriented companies Basel, 24 November 2025: Medartis Holding AG (MED:SW), a leading orthopaedic company specialising in head and extremity surgery, announces today that its Board has appointed Dr Peter Hackel as new Chief Financial Officer effective 1 January 2026. This leadership appointment is taking place at a crucial time for the company, as it capitalises on its recent acquisitions in arthroplasty (KeriMedical, Geneva) and value implants (NeoOrtho, Curitiba). Dr Peter Hackel, a 56-year-old Swiss citizen, offers a valuable combination of financial and business expertise across several industries. Throughout his career, Peter has accumulated extensive leadership experience in multinational corporations, spanning technology sectors with Syntegon and OC Oerlikon, and healthcare industries including Straumann Group and Geistlich Pharma. He is also a member of the board of directors and audit committee at Georg Fischer, reflecting his expertise in governance, strategy and finance. He holds a Master's degree and PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from ETH Zurich. Following his academic studies, he worked as a consultant at McKinsey and completed executive education in business administration at Harvard Business School. Current CFO, Dr Dirk Kirsten, who has served as an executive member since 2021, has decided to leave the company in order to take over new projects and responsibilities in H2 2026. Until his successor takes over, Dirk Kirsten will ensure a smooth transition and maintain operational continuity. "Over the past five years, we have consistently strengthened our Finance and IT functions, improved the resilience of our digital infrastructure, and upgraded our ERP system to support our evolving business needs. He was pivotal in Medartis' key M&A projects, transforming the company into a multi-brand organisation with five production facilities and a global reach. The Board of Directors thanks Dirk for his accomplishments and dedication and wishes him every success in the future,” said Marco Gadola, Chairman of the Medartis Board. “On behalf of the Board, we welcome Peter to our executive team. We are happy to have appointed someone of Peter’s calibre to be our next CFO,” continued Marco Gadola. Matthis Schupp, CEO, added: “Peter has an excellent track record of working in growth companies. I have known him for many years and very much enjoyed working with him during my time at Straumann/Neodent. His leadership philosophy embodies our core cultural values of entrepreneurial thinking, driving team engagement and personal ownership. I would like to thank Dirk for his tireless efforts throughout the past year we spent working together and wish him every success for the future.” Medartis will publish its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year 2025 on 17 March 2026. The management of the company reaffirmed its financial guidance for the fiscal year 2025. About Medartis

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Medartis Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices for surgical fixation of bone fractures and joint replacement for upper and lower extremities as well as for the craniomaxillofacial region. The Group has manufacturing sites in the United States, Switzerland, Brazil and France. Medartis employs approx. 1,400 individuals across its 13 locations, with products offered in over 50 countries globally. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and operating theatre personnel with the most innovative implants and instruments as well as best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com. Your contact: Fabian Hildbrand, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Andreas Richter, Corporate Communications Manager



Medartis Holding AG

Hochbergerstrasse 60E

CH-4057 Basel Corporate Communications

Investor contact: investor.relations@medartis.com

Media contact: corporate.communication@medartis.com

+41 61 633 37 36

End of Inside Information