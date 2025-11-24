Medartis Aktie
WKN DE: A2JGBF / ISIN: CH0386200239
|
24.11.2025 06:59:15
Medartis appoints Peter Hackel as new Chief Financial Officer
|
Medartis Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
PRESS RELEASE
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Basel, 24 November 2025: Medartis Holding AG (MED:SW), a leading orthopaedic company specialising in head and extremity surgery, announces today that its Board has appointed Dr Peter Hackel as new Chief Financial Officer effective 1 January 2026. This leadership appointment is taking place at a crucial time for the company, as it capitalises on its recent acquisitions in arthroplasty (KeriMedical, Geneva) and value implants (NeoOrtho, Curitiba).
Dr Peter Hackel, a 56-year-old Swiss citizen, offers a valuable combination of financial and business expertise across several industries. Throughout his career, Peter has accumulated extensive leadership experience in multinational corporations, spanning technology sectors with Syntegon and OC Oerlikon, and healthcare industries including Straumann Group and Geistlich Pharma. He is also a member of the board of directors and audit committee at Georg Fischer, reflecting his expertise in governance, strategy and finance. He holds a Master's degree and PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from ETH Zurich. Following his academic studies, he worked as a consultant at McKinsey and completed executive education in business administration at Harvard Business School.
Current CFO, Dr Dirk Kirsten, who has served as an executive member since 2021, has decided to leave the company in order to take over new projects and responsibilities in H2 2026. Until his successor takes over, Dirk Kirsten will ensure a smooth transition and maintain operational continuity.
"Over the past five years, we have consistently strengthened our Finance and IT functions, improved the resilience of our digital infrastructure, and upgraded our ERP system to support our evolving business needs. He was pivotal in Medartis' key M&A projects, transforming the company into a multi-brand organisation with five production facilities and a global reach. The Board of Directors thanks Dirk for his accomplishments and dedication and wishes him every success in the future,” said Marco Gadola, Chairman of the Medartis Board. “On behalf of the Board, we welcome Peter to our executive team. We are happy to have appointed someone of Peter’s calibre to be our next CFO,” continued Marco Gadola.
Matthis Schupp, CEO, added: “Peter has an excellent track record of working in growth companies. I have known him for many years and very much enjoyed working with him during my time at Straumann/Neodent. His leadership philosophy embodies our core cultural values of entrepreneurial thinking, driving team engagement and personal ownership. I would like to thank Dirk for his tireless efforts throughout the past year we spent working together and wish him every success for the future.”
Medartis will publish its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year 2025 on 17 March 2026. The management of the company reaffirmed its financial guidance for the fiscal year 2025.
About Medartis
Your contact:
Fabian Hildbrand, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Corporate Communications
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medartis Holding AG
|Hochbergerstrasse 60E
|4057 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 633 34 34
|Fax:
|+41 61 633 34 00
|E-mail:
|info@medartis.com
|Internet:
|www.medartis.com
|ISIN:
|CH0386200239
|Valor:
|38620023
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2234614
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2234614 24-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medartis Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06:59
|Medartis appoints Peter Hackel as new Chief Financial Officer (EQS Group)
|
06:59
|Medartis ernennt Peter Hackel zum neuen Finanzchef (EQS Group)
|
19.11.25